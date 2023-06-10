American singer to perform in Tbilisi in October

10 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Popular U.S. singer Bruno Mars will perform on October 1 at the Dinamo Arena stadium in Tbilisi as part of Starring Georgia, a series of shows promoting the country's tourism potential and showcasing it on the map of entertainment events around the world.

About 70,000 music enthusiasts would be able to attend the show at the venue.

The winner of 15 Grammy Awards, four Brit Awards, four Guinness World Records and other prizes, Bruno Mars is considered one of the most important and influential artists, and was sought by organisers of the two-year programme aiming to see Georgia host a "constellation” of stars of the international popular music scene, a release by Black Area Arena performance venue said.

During the campaign, our country will be visited by artists whose music unites people of different generations and music lovers. These artists include Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, FKJ, Damian Lazarus and All Day I Dream”, the programme description noted.