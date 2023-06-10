India’s low-cost carrier to launch flights to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

10 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Indian IndiGo low-cost air carrier to open flights from India to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

According to the airline, the airline will launch direct flights in September this year from New Delhi (India) to Almaty, Kazakhstan (3 times) and Tashkent, Uzbekistan (4 times).

In total, IndiGo plans to add 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023, including new destinations, routes and frequencies, to meet the growing demand for international travel related to India, Trend reported.

The IndiGo airline is one of the fastest growing budget carriers in the world. With a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, the airline operates more than 1.800 flights a day and connects 78 domestic and 26 international destinations.