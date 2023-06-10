Explosion occurs at Ankara missile factory

10 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on Saturday killed at least five workers, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, in the outskirts of Ankara.

An investigation was launched into the cause of the explosion. Several ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to area.