Azerbaijan refutes Armenia's fake information

10 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the alleged shelling of a car with servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces by units of the Azerbaijani army on June 9 at 18:30 (GMT+4) in the direction of the Garaiman settlement of the Basarkechar district is completely false and does not correspond to reality, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

It was noted that the information released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense regarding the alleged shelling of Armenian armed units by the Azerbaijani side near the Garaiman settlement in the Basarkechar district on June 9 at 22:50 (GMT+4) is also entirely false and does not reflect the truth.