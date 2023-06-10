Preliminary cause of Ankara explosion named

10 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara was likely to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said.

The early-morning blast took place at a dynamite production section of the facility, owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), at around 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), Sahin told journalists at the site.

According to him, a "chemical reaction" is thought to have caused the explosion.