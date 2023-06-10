River cuts off path to Dagestan villages

10 Jun. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Villages in the Rutulsky district are cut off from other settlements due to flooding and destruction of roads as a result of rising water levels in Samur.

Samur cut the road to the settlements of Gelmets and Kurdul in the Rutul district of Dagestan. Both villages remain isolated from other territories, the press service of Dagestanavtodor reports.

Heavy rains in the mountains of Dagestan and a rise in the water level in the river have resulted in flooding and destruction of the roads. The route Rutul - Luchek - Dzhinnyh has been affected badly.

According to the ministry, the situation is under control. The restoration will be carried out after the water level in Samur fell.