Dozens of Kazakhstanis became victims of wildfire

A forest fire in Kazakhstan claimed the lives of dozens citizens of the country. Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in connection with the tragedy.

Dozens of dead as a result of a wildfire in the Abai region in eastern Kazakhstan turned out to be employees of the forestry, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic informs.

The identities of those killed in the fire are currently being established. Today, the bodies of 11 more dead were found. Earlier, the bodies of three forestry employees were found.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his colleague Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in connection with the tragedy in the eastern part of the country. The President of the Russian Federation said that Kazakhstan would cope with the consequences of the wildfire.

Earlier, in the Abai region, the fire broke out in the Batpaevsky forestry. The fire began following lightning strikes, officials say. Rescuers were unable to extinguish the fire due to the limited access to some areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire area at the moment is 60,000 hectares. Thousands of specialists, more than 200 rescue vehicles and 11 helicopters are working on extinguishing of the fire. The work of firefighters is complicated by extremely hot weather.