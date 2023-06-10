No serious opposition in Georgia

10 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Georgian Dream party, there are no serious opposition forces in the country. There are no such parties in the country that can seriously declare themselves at the parliamentary elections.

Today, there is no serious opposition force in Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said.

According to him, there is currently no such political force in the country that could seriously declare itself at the upcoming parliamentary elections. At the same time, he expressed confidence that such forces will appear in the near future.

The politician also spoke about the low ratings of the country's largest opposition party, the United National Movement. Kobikhidze hopes that the fall in the UNM's ratings will lead to the liquidation of the party.