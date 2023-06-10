Iran significantly increases military production

10 Jun. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian Defense Ministry announced a threefold increase in exports, and twofold increase in military production. The military goods production increased by 81%.

In Iran, exports and production of the local military-industrial complex goods have increased significantly, the head of the defense ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani informs.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Defense, last year we recorded a threefold increase in exports, a twofold increase in the production of non-military goods and services,”

- Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

According to him, Tehran also increased the production of military defense products by 81%.