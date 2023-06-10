Moldova citizens to fly to Tbilisi from June 20

10 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Moldovan low-cost airline FlyOne will operate direct flights from Chișinău to Tbilisi. Flights to the Georgian capital will be launched on June 20.

The Moldovan low-cost airline FlyOne is allowed to operate Chisinau-Tbilisi flights, the press service of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia reports.

According to the Agency, the Moldovan airline will carry out flights to the Georgian capital from June 20. All flights will be operated from Chișinău Airport on the daily basis.

The Moldovan low-cost airline FlyOne has been operating since 2016.

From January to March, the Tbilisi airport welcomed over 713,000 people. That is 41% more than during the same period last year.