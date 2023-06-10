Emergency situations engulf Türkiye 

10 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Two fires occurred today in Istanbul. There was also an explosion at a missile factory in Ankara.

A fire broke out at one of the factories in Istanbul, TurkicWorld reports.

According to media reports, the fire occurred in the Istanbul district of Basaksehir. Rescuers are working on the scene.

In another district of the city, in Pendik, a scrap metal warehouse caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

In addition, in the morning, an explosion occurred at a rocket and explosives factory in Ankara, as a result of which five people died.