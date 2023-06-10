President of Algeria to visit Russia

10 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Algeria

The President of Algeria will visit Russia next week. He will meet with Vladimir Putin. The parties will discuss bilateral partnerships and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The head of the Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will pay an official visit to Russia next week, Le Jeune Indépendant informs.

During the trip, the Algerian leader will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parties will discuss bilateral cooperation and the international situation.

In addition, the head of the republic will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held on June14-17. The president will arrive with a delegation.