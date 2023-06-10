Abkhazian strawberries not to be exported to Russia this summer

10 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of the poor harvest of strawberries in Abkhazia, exports decreased several times. The summer harvest will be sold within the republic: the berries are in demand among tourists.

Abkhazia has almost stopped the export of strawberries to Russia amid the poor harvest.

The strawberry crop failure in Abkhazia is due to a rainy spring. By the beginning of June, 48.7 tons of strawberries were sold for export from the republic, which is 2.5 times less than in 2022 and 7.5 times less than in 2021.

The summer crop of Abkhazian strawberries will be sold on the domestic market, since it is unprofitable to export small batches.

Tourists coming from Russia are happy to eat local berries.

In some areas of the republic, residents even began to cut down tangerine trees to build greenhouses and grow strawberries or blueberries, which are in good demand during the tourist season.