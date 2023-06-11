20,000 people to live in Aghdam by 2027

11 Jun. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities plan to return 20,000 people to the city of Aghdam by the end of 2026, Emin Huseynov, Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region), said.

"The population's return to the city of Agdam is planned to begin at the end of 2024. In general, it is planned that by the end of 2026, 20,000 people will return to the city of Agdam", Huseynov said in an interview with Xalq qəzeti, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

38 residential buildings are currently under construction in six blocks of the liberated Fizuli.

"At the first stage - by September 2023 - 260 families will be settled in the first residential building, by the end of 2023 their number will reach 800 families",

Emin Huseynov said.

The demining process continues in the liberated territories: to date, 30% of the Aghdam region, 27% of the Fizuli region, 15.8% of the Khojaly region, 5.3% of the Khojavend region have been demined, the President's Special representative added.