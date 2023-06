11 Jun. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye, the Champions League final match between the English "Manchester City" and the Milan "Inter" took place yesterday.

The club from Manchester won the match with a score of 1:0. The winner's only goal was scored by midfielder Rodri.

Josep Guardiola's team won the Champions League for the first time. Before their triumph, they reached the final in 2021 but lost 0-1 to London's Chelsea.