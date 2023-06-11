Adidas stores to reopen in Russia

11 Jun. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Adidas has signed a contract with a Lebanese company Daher, which recently opened Maag (Zara), Ecru (Bershka), Dub (Pull & Bear) stores in Russia. According to the Telegram channel Mash, there are 120 Adidas stores in Russia.

Earlier, the Turkish network FLO Retailing planned to buy the Adidas' network of Russian stores. FLO Retailing bought the Russian part of the business of another company producing sports goods - Reebok.

Let us remind you that Adidas, which had over 150 shops in Russia, suspended the work of its stores in March 2022, and in October decided to leave the country. The company's losses in 2022 alone amounted to over 100 million euros because of this decision.