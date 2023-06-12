June 12 declared day of national mourning in Kazakhstan for forest fire victims

12 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 a day of national mourning for people who died in a forest fire in Abai region, Akorda reports.

Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the late forestry workers and stressed that this is "a great tragedy for all our people."

"I specially came here to offer my condolences to you. This is a great tragedy for the entire nation. Be strong in this hard moment. I share your grief of loss. I have tasked the Government to provide you with all possible support, be it financial or any other assistance. If there is any request to the Government and to me personally, you may voice it out," he said.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over major wildfires.

"We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and serious consequences as a result of major forest fires in Abai Region," the letter reads. On the occasion of this tragedy, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev offered his profound condolences to Tokayev, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and all the people of Kazakhstan, expressing wish those injured a speedy recovery, and that the consequences of the natural disaster will be eliminated soon.

A natural fire in Abai region in eastern Kazakhstan began on June 8. Its area is 60,000 hectares. More than 1,000 people and 252 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires. Tokayev replaced the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations against the backdrop of the fires. 14 people died as a result of a fire, five of them were identified.