Man injured as motorbike explodes in Israel

12 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man was seriously injured Sunday in Israel when a motorcycle exploded on a street in Ramat Gan.

The explosion was thought to be either an organized crime bombing or a so-called “work accident” in which the wounded individual was transporting the device.

The blast happened on Rashi Street in the Tel Aviv suburb. The motorcycle rider, 28, was taken to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Five other people, reportedly passersby, were lightly injured in the blast, with some of them requiring hospital treatment, Time of Israel reported.