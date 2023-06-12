Turkey to raise fee for int’l vessels transiting its straits

12 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has increased the transit fee it charges commercial ships to use the Istanbul and Çanakkale Straits, in accordance with the rights granted to it by the Montreux Convention, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

He announced that the net unit per ton used in determining the strait tolls has been increased to $4.42.

“As of July 1, we are introducing a new update that will increase the foreign currency inflow to the country through the straits,” Uraloğlu said.

The minister stated that the rules determined by the Montreux Convention were applied in the strait tolls, adding that from 1983 to Oct. 7, 2022, $0.8063 was charged per net ton for international ships passing through the straits.