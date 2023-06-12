Erdogan's first foreign trips after elections revealed

12 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues his postelection tradition by embarking on his first trip abroad to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan.

The Turkish leader, who secured another term in the May 28 runoff, will travel to the island on Monday before visiting the Turkic country, which has been an unwavering ally of Türkiye for decades.

On Erdoğan’s visit to Azerbaijan, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate said the president would exchange views with Azerbaijani officials on Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, ways to improve them, and other cooperation opportunities during his visit to Baku.

They are also expected to exchange views on current international and regional developments, the statement said.