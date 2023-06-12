Woman in Ecuador wakes up inside coffin after being declared dead

12 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an unusual incident, an elderly woman woke up inside a coffin at her own wake in Ecuador. As per reports she is being treated at the same hospital where she was declared dead two days earlier.

The son said he had to arrange for the donation of a coffin since the family was very poor. The government hospital in Martin Icaza public area, in the coastal town of Babahoyo, had declared the woman dead on Friday.

Montoya was admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke "and went into cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation maneuvers, so the doctor on duty confirmed her death," Ecuador's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said it had established a committee to investigate the incident and that it would supervise Montoya's care.