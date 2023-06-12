NATO begins major air drills in Germany

12 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO begins the largest air force deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history on June 12.

The German-led "Air Defender 23" will run until June 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance.

Up to 10,000 people will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports or sea ports within NATO territory.

The exercise will include operational and tactical-level training, primarily in Germany, but also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.