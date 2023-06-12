Armenia denied right to host World Weightlifting Championship 2024

12 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The World Weightlifting Championship won't be held in Armenia, instead Bahrain will host the IWF World Championships 2024 edition.

Manama, the capital of Bahrain, will host the 2024 edition of the IWF World Championships, after the vote of the IWF Executive Board in Havana. The Middle East bid received more support that the two other candidatures for next year’s IWF top-event, Armenia's Yerevan and Albania's Tirana.

On April 14, the Azerbaijani flag was burned during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan. In April, the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) published a statement in connection with the desecration of the flag.

"The blatant disrespect shown to the Azerbaijani flag at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan was another clear proof that Armenia is still not ready not only for peace but for nothing at all, especially for the organization of any major sporting event," Board Member of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Anar Huseynov said.

For Bahrain, the World Championship will be the most important weightlifting event in the history of the kingdom.