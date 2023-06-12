Erdogan arrives in Baku today

12 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is arriving in Azerbaijan today, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said.

"We are waiting for the arrival of our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A big meeting of the brothers will take place today," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Erdogan will visit the Azerbaijani capital on June 13.

Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan will accompany President Erdogan on his state visit to Azerbaijan

In Baku, Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks on the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in the future, as well as discuss the current situation in the region and in the world.