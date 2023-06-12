Baku demands security for diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Tehran

12 Jun. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an appeal to Tehran regarding the resumption of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission's activities in the Islamic Republic's capital. The document emphasizes that the Iranian authorities must create safe working conditions for diplomats from Azerbaijan for this.

The Ministry said that Baku and Tehran held several rounds of diplomatic talks at the end of the first half of the year. In particular, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, had a telephone convesation. During the talks, they discussed in detail the problem of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission's work suspension in Tehran. The Ministers also spoke about Iranian-Azerbaijani relations in general.

"As for the resumption of our embassy's work in Iran, which ceased its activities due to the January terrorist attack, we note that Azerbaijan is waiting for the completion of the investigation in connection with this terrorist attack. The perpetrators of the terrorist act and its customers must be brought to justice and punished in the most severe way",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Ministry explained that the conditions for the work of the diplomatic mission should be so reliable and convincing that Baku would have no doubts about the validity of the security guarantees for Azerbaijani diplomats from the Iranian authorities.