Armenia to take people to Batumi instead of Tbilisi

12 Jun. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to SCR, at this meeting, the Armenian railway workers agreed with the Georgian side on the organization of a cross-border route from the Armenian capital to Batumi and back. The first train will leave Yerevan for the Georgian coast of the Black Sea on Wednesday, June 14.

According to SCR, Armenian tickets to Batumi and Georgian tickets from Batumi to Yerevan have been on sale both online and at train stations since Saturday.

It is known that the train to Batumi will depart from Yerevan every two days.

At the same time, the railway workers of the two countries agreed to stop train traffic from Yerevan to Tbilisi and back for the summer.

The company also reported that last year Armenia sent freight trains with a total load of 0.906 million tons by rail in the Georgian direction. The SCR report did not specify where these goods were transported after it: whether they were sent to Türkiye or reloaded onto trucks and ferries for delivery to Russia, which does not have railway connection with Georgia.