Istanbul police quickly detained attackers on Russian man

12 Jun. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Istanbul Police Department, Turkish law enforcement officers quickly identified and detained two citizens suspected of a deadly attack on a Russian vacationer.

Let us remind you that in the Istanbul district of Taksim today, Russian citizen Vyacheslav Nechiporuk, who was in the largest Turkish city on vacation, was killed during an attempted robbery.

"As a result of the investigation, it became clear that there was a quarrel between the suspects and the Russian tourist, which escalated into a fight, and the suspects who carried out the attack were caught and detained in a short time",



TV channel Habertürk reported.

The Istanbul police have already opened a criminal case and submitted it to the court, the detainees are held under the article of the Turkish Criminal Code for premeditated murder by a group of people. At the same time, the police's work is not over. They continue to look for two more people who attacked Nechiporuk.