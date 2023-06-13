Turkish Stream gas flow resumed

13 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkiye through the Black Sea, has been completed, Gazprom said, adding that gas flow has resumed.

"Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline - planned for the period from June 5-12 - has been completed. Gas transportation resumed today," Gazprom said on Monday.

The Turkish Stream is a natural gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea and connects Russia and Turkiye. Through this pipeline, Russian natural gas can be shipped directly to the Turkish gas transportation network from where it can then be distributed across the country, or delivered to south and southeast Europe.