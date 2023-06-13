Iran and U.S. hold indirect talks in Oman

13 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Iran and the U.S. held indirect talks last month in Oman.

The “proximity talks” represented the first known indirect engagement between the U.S. and Iran in this way in several months.

Kanaani said in a briefing with reporters that the Iranian government exchanged messages with the U.S. regarding the lifting of sanctions. He added that Iran isn’t discussing an interim agreement or any other arrangement that isn’t based on the 2015 nuclear deal.

Kanaani noted that Iran welcomes the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman and seeks to advance negotiations on the lifting of sanctions.