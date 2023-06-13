Shusha holds FIBA Women's Basketball Series

13 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Basketball Series Shusha Stop 2023 are being held in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan on June 12-13.

The Dutch women’s national basketball team have secured their first win at the FIBA 3x3 after beating Japanese G FLOW.EXE 15:9 on Monday.

The tournament brought together eight teams competing in two Pools. Pool A will feature national teams of Germany, Romania, Türkiye and Neftchi Baku club, while teams of the Netherlands, Hungary, Azerbaijan and Japanese G FLOW.EXE will compete in Pool B, respectively.