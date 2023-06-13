What Türkiye expects from Sweden's NATO application?

13 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is unlikely to signal it’s ready to approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO when both sides meet this week, Bloomberg reported.

Ankara still wants Sweden to do more to comply with its conditions to sign off on its membership in time for a summit of the military alliance’s leaders next month, according to people familiar with the matter, who stressed Sweden’s full compliance with the agreement is key for the expansion process to move forward.

Turkey says Sweden should fully implement its new anti-terrorism law, which entered into force on June 1, to prevent or disperse anti-Turkey protests there.

Sweden argues that, by having the new terrorism law in place, it fulfilled all its obligations under the agreement, and says it has a mutual interest with Turkey in coordinating efforts against terrorism and organized crime more closely.