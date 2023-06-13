Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold talks in Baku

13 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey are holding talks in Baku.

At first, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s one-on-one meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been held. After which, an expanded meeting between the leaders has kicked off in Baku.

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President Erdogan, who arrived to Azerbaijan yesterday evening at the invitation of President Aliyev.

Today, Erdogan also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku and the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.