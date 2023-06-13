Erdogan visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

13 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The Turkish head of state also put flowers at the grave of Heydar Aliyev`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

President Erdogan laid flowers at the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and famous doctor, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.