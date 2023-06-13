Two Georgia’s tourist attractions to host visitors at night with 3D lighting system

13 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Martvili Canyon and Okatse Waterfall in Georgia’s west will host visitors at night with the eco-friendly, international standard 3D lighting system making the trip to the protected areas of the country “even more spectacular”, the Georgian Environment Ministry said.

The 3D lights were installed with the Georgian Government and the Ministry’s support, with an investment of up to ₾22.5 million (about $8.6mln) in various protected areas for the development of ecotourism. The total budget for 3D lighting systems amounted to ₾4 million (about $1.5mln).

Georgian Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Otar Shamugia said the expansion of protected areas, which had been increased by about 120,000 hectares last year, was “one of the priorities” for the government, emphasising the importance of protected areas for the protection of nature and the preservation of biodiversity, as well as for the development of the tourist destination.

The ministry said the locals would be able to visit 3D lighted Martvili Canyon and Okatse Waterfall for free for the next week.