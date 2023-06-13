Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower highlighted in Russian flag colors

13 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Burj Khalifa tower in the United Arab Emirates was highlighted using Russian flag colors on the occasion of Russia Day on June 12.

"Tonight Burj Khalifa celebrates the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable achievements of Russia. Wishing the Russian nation a memorable celebration and a future paved with unity and prosperity," the administration said.

The Burj Khalifa tower is the world’s tallest building of 163 floors. The building facade has one of the globally largest LED screens with the area of 32,400 square meters.