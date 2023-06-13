Saudi Arabia and Syria resuming cooperation

13 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia and Syria discussed cooperation in different fields on the sidelines of their participation in Arab-Chinese Business Conference held in Riyadh.

Chairman of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Muhammad Abu al-Huda al-Lahham and сhairman of Saudi Chambers Federation Hassan Bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi agreed on re-activating the economic cooperation and resuming trade and investment activities and events, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Members of the Syrian delegation expressed the desire of the Syrian business sector to enter the Saudi market and invest in various economic sectors.

Both sides underlined the necessity to exchange visits of trade delegations, increase the investment opportunities available in Saudi Arabia and Syria, and set up economic forums in a way that would boost the economic cooperation between the two countries.