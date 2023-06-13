Russia increased money transfers to Azerbaijan

13 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia increased money transfers of individuals to Azerbaijan from January to March, the Azerbaijani Central Bank's press service reports.

According to the results of the first three months, transfers from Russia to Azerbaijan increased 3.1 times. The indicators increased from $212.9 million (indicator of 2022) to $312.6 million this year.

Russia's share in money transfers to Azerbaijan also increased. In the first quarter of this year, the indicator reached about 70%. It was almost 30% more than last year's figures.

In 2022, Russia increased the money transfer of individuals to Azerbaijan. Compared to 2021, the amount increased by $2.9 billion.