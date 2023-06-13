Russia increases imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables

13 Jun. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

This May, Russia remained the largest importer of Turkish fruits and vegetables, Chairman of the Board of the Mediterranean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Association of the country Ferhat Gürüz said.

According to the head of the association, Russia increased the export of Turkish goods in May by 7%. The total amount of purchases was nearly $86 million.

Following Russia in the list of the main importers of Turkish products are Romania (+90%) and Ukraine (+47%).

Gürüz noted that Turkish exports of goods from the Mediterranean increased by 36% (to $128 million) in May this year.

It should be added that Ankara sold about 335,000 tons of fruits and vegetables for a total of $249.3 million.