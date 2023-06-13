Forest fire in Abai region: another victim found

13 Jun. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

A terrible forest fire in the Abai region claimed the life of another person, the regional police department said.

The forestry worker, who was on the list of missing persons, was found dead during search operations.

"The man's body was found with the help of a sniffer dog which worked as part of the canine crew of the regional department. It gave a signal and followed the man's path from the place where the tractor had been found to the forest belt",

police of the Abay region reported.

Law enforcement officers did not provide any other information, citing the interests of the investigation. The only thing known is that a forensic medical examination is planned.

The man became the 15th victim of a forest fire in Kazakhstan.

The disappearance of the tractor driver

Let us remind you that 36-year-old Sergei Arkhipov, who worked as a tractor driver, went to help put out a forest fire. The last news from him was on Saturday. The day before, his tractor had been found, the car turned out to be in good condition.