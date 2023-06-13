Putin predicts inflation rate

13 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the inflation rate for the current year would be "normal" and would be about 5%.

"I think that in a year it will probably reach the "five", as predicted by the Central Bank. But this is good, too low inflation for us is not a very big gift, but this one will be fine",



Vladimir Putin said.

Let us remind you that according to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, inflation in Russia in April slowed down to 2.3%, while at the end of the year inflation will be 4.5-6.5%. The regulator also noted that in 2024 inflation will return to the target of 4%.