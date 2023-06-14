More 72 former IDPs return to Lachin today

14 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former IDPs continue returning to Azerbaijan's Lachin city, which was restored and reconstructed following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On June 14, more 72 people - 22 families - went to Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The former IDP families were selected from among the IDPs living in the most difficult conditions in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron district. They will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin. These houses were restored by instructions of the head of state after the city's liberation.

Solving the problems of IDPs is one of the priorities of the state policy. In this area, the strategic line is aimed at improving their living conditions, ensuring their social protection and employment. The republic kick-started the "Great Return" program for relocating the former IDPs to their homes in the liberated territories.

Previously, 20 families, that is, 97 people, were resettled in the city of Lachin.