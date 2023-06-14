Georgia pays tribute to victims of Tbilisi flood on 8th anniversary

14 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Employees of the Emergency Management Service of the Georgian Interior Ministry on June 13 paid tribute to the 21 victims of the deadly 2015 flood in Tbilisi, in an event marking eight years since the city’s worst human and infrastructure disaster in decades.

Agency professionals laid flowers at the memorial of victims of the flood and also commemorated Zurab Muzashvili, their deceased colleague who saved 6 people during the disaster before he died in an attempt to search for other survivors, the service said.

The service was the main responding body during the flood, with its personnel working in the epicentre of the affected area and ensuring search and recovery works for several weeks after the flood.

The remains of two people are still missing. Beside taking the lives of citizens, the disaster also decimated the Tbilisi Zoo, which lost half of its animal population in the flood.