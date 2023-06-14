Shark that killed Russian tourist being made into mummy

14 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tiger shark that killed a 23-year-old Russian tourist and may have killed twice more last year has been embalmed and is being prepared for an exhibition at a museum in Egypt, according to local media

The man was eaten alive while swimming at a popular beach in Hurghada as the shark attacked him in front of horrified onlookers.

Amr Zakaria Hamouda, head of the National Institute of Marine Sciences and Fisheries in Egypt, said the animal was mummified and is being prepared for an exhibition in the Museum of Marine Sciences in Hurghada.

Scientists are also planning a report on the animal's behaviour and research is ongoing to establish how to ensure that sharks stay away from tourist spots where people swim, snorkel and take part in water sports, reports Al Arabiya.

According to Al Arabiya, Governor of the Red Sea Major General Amr Hanafi is looking into installing nets at some beaches, hotels, and tourist villages in order to prevent sharks from reaching swimmers.

Sources told the media outlet that authorities extracted the victim's head, chest and arms from the shark's stomach, while fishermen recovered the other half of his body from the sea.