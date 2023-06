14 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar surpassed 85 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 4, 2022.

As of 09:48 Moscow time, the dollar added 0.86% rising to 85.02 rubles.

By 09:56 Moscow time, the dollar traded at 84.84 rubles. (+0.64%).

At the same time, the euro reached 91.52 rubles (+0.65%) and the yuan was 11.82 rubles (+0.75%).