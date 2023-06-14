Mikhail Evdokimov appointed Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan

14 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Evdokimov as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Azerbaijani Republic.

The relevant decree was published on the official portal of legal information.

By another decree, Putin relieved Mikhail Bocharnikov from this post.

Mikhail Evdokimov was born in 1959, in 1981 he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He speaks English and French.

Prior to his appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yevdokimov seved as director of the First Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry.