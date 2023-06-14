Putin: Russia considers withdrawing from grain deal

14 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is considering withdrawing from the grain deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He drew attention to the fact that most of the Ukrainian grain goes to quite prosperous EU countries of the European Union, while almost no Ukrainian grain reaches African countries.

"Therefore, we are now thinking about withdrawing from this so-called grain deal," Putin said.

At the same time, Russia is ready to supply the volume of grain that now comes from Ukraine free of charge to the poorest countries, in the event of its withdrawal from the grain deal, the head of state added.