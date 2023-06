14 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo will arrive in Moscow on 15-16 June.

The visit is the latest by DiCarlo to the capital of a permanent member of the Security Council.

DiCarlo will meet with senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Government representatives to discuss a wide range of peace and security issues.