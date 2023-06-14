Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua

14 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to state media, marking his second stop on a three-nation Latin American tour.

Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada received Raisi at the airport. Raisi spoke at a joint appearance in Managua with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Raisi had earlier visited Venezuela, where he pledged to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion, from $3 billion, within an unspecified time frame.

The Iranian President is set to travel next to Cuba.