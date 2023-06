14 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt has submitted its application to join BRICS, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko confirmed.

"Egypt has submitted its application to join the BRICS group because one of the endeavors that BRICS is currently pursuing is to shift trade to alternative currencies, be it national currencies or a new common currency. Egypt is very much interested in that," the envoy said.

Earlier, President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand said that Egypt is interested in joining the BRICS.