Storm to engulf North Caucasus

14 Jun. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains with thunderstorms and squalls are expected in the republics of the North Caucasus Federal District. Mudflows and rise of river levels are possible in the mountains.

According to weather forecasts, in the upcoming days, the regions of the North Caucasus Federal District will be engulfed by heavy rains with thunderstorms. The squalls are also expected. In the mountains, the water in the rivers may rise to unfavorable levels. Mudflows are also not excluded.

"On the night of June 15 and until the end of the day, heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusts up to 20 m/s are expected in the regions of Dagestan,”

- the Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation informs.

In Dagestan, due to the worsening weather conditions, a storm warning was announced for Thursday night.

Rains with thunderstorms are also expected in Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia and Ingushetia. Weather forecasters do not exclude the descent of mudflows in the mountains.

In Chechnya, short-term rain is expected on June 15.